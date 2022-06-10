Top Trending Videos Of The Week (4 June - 10 June)

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained during the week. One of the trending video witnessed a traffic constable in Coimbatore was transferred to the police control room on Saturday after a trending video of him hitting a food delivery man on a key highway went viral on social media.

On Friday, Sathish, a Grade-1 police officer from the Singanallur police station, was captured on camera hitting a delivery worker at an Avinashi Road traffic signal. Meanwhile, senior officers swooped in and escorted the constable to the command centre.

"This happened yesterday evening at the fun mall signal and there was a slight traffic block due to this delivery boy and all of a sudden this Cop Started beating up the Delivery person ". #welovecovai.👉 IG : FB :TW @WELOVECOVAI.#coimbatore #delivery #deliveryboy #traffic pic.twitter.com/OBEwmghc1R — We Love Covai ❤️ (@welovecovai) June 4, 2022

Another trending video of a little boy signalling trucks as they pass by is gaining traction on the internet. He gets happy when the trucks honk in response. On May 12, Tiffany Davenport shared the viral video on Instagram, and it has since gone global. Over 46,000 people have liked the video, and it has been seen over 4 lakh times. People have left heartfelt words in the comments section.

The internet has gone crazy about an orangutan in an Indonesian zoo. In the viral footage, the primate is seen clutching and seizing a zoo visitor's t-shirt. The video was shot in the Kasang Kulim Zoo, and it has sparked a social media debate about the zoo's animal welfare.

In the viral footage, a guy can be seen approaching an orangutan enclosure. The monkey leaps out and snatches the man's t-shirt with significant force, clearly not enjoying the visitor's presence.

A viral video of a man paragliding with a black vulture has gone viral on the internet. The short video has been viewed by over 15.2 million times. In the film, a black vulture can be seen silently soaring at thousands of feet with a paraglider.

In the air, the bird can be seen altering its flight by shifting the back half of its body up and down, as well as right and left.

During the end of the week, a video witnessing IFS officer Samrat Gowda took to Twitter to share a viral video of a gorilla riding a bike. The monkey dropped off it after a few seconds, and what it did next has the internet in splits.

The viral video gained 56k views after being shared online. Netizens couldn't get enough of it, and as a result, they lived full lives.








