Trending Videos Of The Week ( 9 January - 14 January )
Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens in various manners.
Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens in various manners. One of the trending video was witnessing a western disturbance, heavy snowfall has disturbed daily life in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, as north India has been affected by severe cold. A viral video of a soldier surviving a snowfall while on guard duty in Kashmir has gone popular in such conditions. A soldier is seen knee-deep in snow while holding a rifle in the popular video, while a snowstorm rages around him. Over 90 lakh people have watched the popular video, which was published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence's Public Relations Officer in Udhampur.
Watch The Trending Video Of A Soldier Standing Courageously In Knee-Deep Snow In The Midst Of A Storm In Kashmir