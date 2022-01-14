Trending Videos Of The Week ( 9 January - 14 January )

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens in various manners. One of the trending video was witnessing a western disturbance, heavy snowfall has disturbed daily life in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, as north India has been affected by severe cold. A viral video of a soldier surviving a snowfall while on guard duty in Kashmir has gone popular in such conditions. A soldier is seen knee-deep in snow while holding a rifle in the popular video, while a snowstorm rages around him. Over 90 lakh people have watched the popular video, which was published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence's Public Relations Officer in Udhampur.

Another trending video that emerged was about an incident that has been widely shared on social media was captured in a popular video. After driving past a bus in Mangaluru, Karnataka, a guy narrowly avoids calamity. In the video, the bus can be seen stopping on the side of the road to make a u-turn. The route became open once the bus driver allowed the cyclist to pass, clearing the way. When the bus driver tries to turn the vehicle around, a man on a scooter appears out of nowhere. He accelerates as he rushes past the bus. Fortunately, the motorist was able to escape a collision by applying the brakes in time. The man slams through the gate of a fish processing plant and squeezes between a tree and a shop.

While the week has came to an end, a video witnesses few cricket fans around the world will remember Wahab Riaz's spell against Australia in the 2015 Cricket World Cup quarter-final at Adelaide. One of the best fast-bowling performances in the history of cricket's biggest competition, especially against Australian batter Shane Watson. Riaz has a track record of success in Cricket World Cups, having led Pakistan to win against India in the main semi-final in Mohali in 2011. Despite Pakistan's defeat, he earned his first five-wicket haul in one-day international cricket.