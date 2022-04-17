Vedaant Madhavan Made India Proud By Achieving Silver Medal At The Danish Open In Copenhagen
- Vedaant Madhavan, the 16-year-old son of actor R Madhavan, achieved a silver medal in the Danish Open Swimming Meet in Copenhagen.
- He won seven gold at the Junior National Aquatic Championships in Bengaluru on October 2021.
Vedaant Madhavan, the 16-year-old son of actor R Madhavan, achieved a silver medal in the Danish Open Swimming Meet in Copenhagen. His parent's were very happy from his achievement and turned to Twitter to inform his followers of the good news.
R Madhavan also congratulated Sajan Prakash, who earned a gold medal in swimming for India in Denmark. He also thanked their coach, Pradeep sir, SFI (Swimming Federation of India) and ANSA (Aqua Nation Sports Academy).
Prakash, a two-time Olympian, took first place in the 200-meter butterfly event, while Vedaant Madhavan was second in the 1,500-meter freestyle race.
Several users congratulated him on the comment section including film maker, Manish Mundra applauded his win. Not only this is the first time, when Madhavan posted about his son but he frequently tweets about his son on social media.