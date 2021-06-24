Viral Video Of A Dog Using Brush Rollers By Harsh Goenka

Viral Video: Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, has released a trending video that is massively circulated on the internet. Harsh Goenka uploaded a photo of a cute dog that appeared to be taken at an auto workshop. The dog's antics will bring a grin to your face. Hardi Singh, Assam Police's ADGP, shared the footage first. Harsh Goenka used Twitter to post a video of a dog that will brighten your day.



Over 70,000 people have watched the video. Harsh Goenka shared the video on his site. The video was captioned as 'free massage anyone.'

Free massage anyone ?pic.twitter.com/HSW6L201KR — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 23, 2021

A dog appears to be standing at an auto garage where vehicles are being washed with brush rollers in the 58-second footage. The long-bristled roller continues to go up and down. The dog takes full advantage of the situation by standing directly beneath the rollers for a massage, which he appears to love.



