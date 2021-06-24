Viral Video Of A Dog Using Brush Rollers By Harsh Goenka
Viral Video: Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, has released a trending video that is massively circulated on the internet. Harsh Goenka uploaded a photo of a cute dog that appeared to be taken at an auto workshop. The dog's antics will bring a grin to your face. Hardi Singh, Assam Police's ADGP, shared the footage first. Harsh Goenka used Twitter to post a video of a dog that will brighten your day.
Over 70,000 people have watched the video. Harsh Goenka shared the video on his site. The video was captioned as 'free massage anyone.'
A dog appears to be standing at an auto garage where vehicles are being washed with brush rollers in the 58-second footage. The long-bristled roller continues to go up and down. The dog takes full advantage of the situation by standing directly beneath the rollers for a massage, which he appears to love.
