Watch The Trending Video Of A Beluga Playing With A Seagull

On social media, a trending video of a Beluga whale playing with a seagull has gone insanely viral. The trending video has received more than 131k views within a short span of time and was shared on the Buitengebieden Twitter account.



The video features a Beluga whale can be seen continuously pushing a seagull in the 1-minute video, and the bird is not intimidated or agitated by its existence. The seagull continues to swim, and the whale continues to move around with it.

Beluga whale playing with a seagull.. pic.twitter.com/OfKKUSFfVr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 12, 2021

The caption of the video states that how the beluga is playing with the seagull.



This is a sweet video that shows their friendship. This trending video received a lot of positive feedback from internet users and has not oy grabbed their eyes but also their heart.

In the tough times, a video witnessing such cite bond became a stress buster for the users. As a result, several users can not keep themselves away from giving their feedback to the mesmerizing and adorable video. Within a short span of time, the video got circulated and had gained a lot of attention. Here are some of the comment, have a look on them.





Love how the bird is so unbothered by the whale; like a big brother with an annoying little brother🥰 — Galle (@Sharle_21) August 12, 2021





They are so precious. You will never convince me that these beings don't have souls & unique personalities.🥰 — PocketMom (@DinaB76) August 12, 2021





Belugas are so beautiful they look like angels underwater — Felineus (@GFerro1965) August 13, 2021





That's the best thing I've seen all year!!!! — knysnalurie (@knysnalurie) August 12, 2021





I can't even imagine being lucky enough to see something like that! — SleepsWithDogs (@SleepsWithDogs1) August 12, 2021





This is crazy! In my head the seagull is doing eyerolls.... — sparky (@popsandcookse) August 13, 2021



