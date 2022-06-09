Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Paragliding With Black Vulture

The internet has gone crazy over a trending video showing a man paragliding with a black vulture. More than 15.2 million people have seen the short video.The black vulture can be seen quietly soaring with a paraglider at a height of thousands of feet in the footage.

The bird can also be observed in the air changing its flight by moving the back section of its body up and down and right and left. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

The big vulture is then shown landing on the paraglider's foot seconds later, while the person begins to caress it.

The black vulture may be seen pecking at the glider's shoes at the end of the trending video. Paul Nelson, a Twitter user, uploaded the footage. The exact site has yet to be revealed.

