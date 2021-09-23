Watch The Trending Video Of A Restaurant Not Allowing Woman To Get Entry Due To The Dress code

According to a trending video that has went popular on social media , officials at Ansal Plaza's restro-bar refused to let a woman in because her saree didn't meet the 'smart casual' dress code. Even though the saree is our national dress for women, a South Delhi mall eatery refused to serve a woman wearing it.



The embarrassment she suffered yesterday as a result of her saree was far more devasting and painful than any other insult she would had received previously. Disappointed by the occurrence, journalist Anita Chaudhry posted the trending video of her encounter on Facebook with the description, while hinting about the incident that took place by listening attentively to the video as there is a restaurant in Delhi where saree is not a decent dress.

The staff members can be heard in the video to not allow her as only smart casuals were allowed and as she was wearing the saree it is not included in the smart casuals list. This was embarrassing as she can not made her entry just because she was not dressed according to them, despite the fact that saree is believed as the most traditional dress of our country.

She also mentioned in her video that saree is not considered as a smart dress.





After the video circulated, several authorities tried attempting to contact Ansal Plaza authority, but their all the sources of contacts were temporarily halted.

