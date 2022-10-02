Watch The Trending Video Of Adorable Dogs Waiting For School Bus

A trending video on the internet depicts a pack of cute pet dogs waiting for the school bus in the hallway of their home. The caption reads, "Waiting for the dog school bus," and it was posted on Twitter on Saturday by a person by the handle Buitengebieden. Victoriadw619 is listed as the creator of the video.



In just one day, the trending video has over 2.2 million views, 71,000 likes, and it is still receiving it. More than 6,500 users have retweeted the article, and many more have flooded the comment section with kind words. Here is the video, have a look at it:





Waiting for the dog school bus.. 😅



🎥 IG: victoriadw619 pic.twitter.com/5ymcPweRnl — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 1, 2022





The video opens with a variety of dogs sitting on a carpet in the hallway of the house. With their bags on their shoulders and the necessary gear, they are all seen getting ready. All the dogs have a yellow scarf around their necks. As they wait for their canine school bus, they can be seen carrying a variety of bags.

Meanwhile, this video makes us remember that you've probably seen a lot of dog videos on the internet; people adore their adorable antics and their steadfast attachment to people. Owners of pet dogs frequently send them for training.