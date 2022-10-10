Watch The Trending Video Of Black Leopard Hunting A Deer

On social media, a trending video showing a black leopard hunting a deer in the jungle has gone viral. It depicts a rare black leopard hunting a deer at night while being blinded by a bright floodlight. Susanta Nanda, an employee of the Indian Forest Service, posted the video, which brought up various issues. Despite the fact that the video was extremely fantastic, netizens condemned the outside interference. The trending video, which has received over 33k views, is currently trending on social media.



The black leopard is seen clinging to its victim in the now-viral footage as a bright flashlight shines on it. The leopard exits the area without the prey as a result of outside interference. Here is the video, have a look at it:

A perfect capture. Both by the leopard & the videographer😞😞

But who gave the right to capture these rare moments of nature in full glare of spot light?

WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/ZITOBOpO92 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 8, 2022

Meanwhile, everyone who saw this video condemned the practise of wildlife photography and forest safaris, saying that they are out of step with the natural world. This is concerning because, out of dread of the light, the leopard can abandon its prey and remain hungry. The wild should not be photographed; let it remain in the wild.

