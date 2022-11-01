Watch The Trending Video Of Elephant Trying To Peek Into Mahout's Phone

A trending video that will undoubtedly make you feel good inside. The link between an animal and a human is really sincere, and we are living proof of that. An elephant tried to look into its mahout's phone while he was scrolling through it in a video that has gone viral online. You did read that correctly. And there's no need speculating that it's too adorable to handle.

After being shared online, the trending video gained a lot of traction, receiving over 2 lakh views. People on the internet couldn't help but ooh and aah and show their affection in the comments area. Here is the video, have a look at it:

The video shows that a mahout can be seen looking through his phone outside Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam Kumbeswarar Temple in the trending video. His elephant was behind him and was also attempting to look through his phone.

