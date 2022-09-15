Watch The Trending Video Of Monkey Attending Classes With Students

A different scenario from Jharkhand's School was spotted in a government school's class. According to sources, the trending video witnessed a monkey which was reportedly seen entering and attending classes with the students. For the past week, the monkey has been attending those lessons. Social media has seen a rise in views for the viral video and images of the monkey walking inside classrooms and workplaces. According to the agency report, the monkey's attendance in the seminars has drawn attention.



The school's headmaster has reportedly stated that the monkey regularly arrives at the school at 9 a.m. when it opens and departs in the evening after classes are finished. Last Monday, the monkey entered the class of students in Class 9, and when they saw the animal, they became alarmed. Here is the amazing video, have a look at it:

Fortunately, no one was harmed by the monkey, which was seen sitting on a class bench. According to the agency report, the monkey has made this into a ritual. The story went on to say that the monkey was seen on Wednesday perched on a table in the headmaster's cabin. As part of his habit, he went to the class bench as soon as classes started.



Meanwhile, the forest department was contacted, and a team tried to capture the monkey but was unsuccessful, according to Sakaldev Yadav, the chairman of the school management committee.