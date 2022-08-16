Watch The Trending Video Of Shanghai Crowds Running To Escape Lockdown

Social media users have been sharing a trending video of chaotic situations at an Ikea store in Shanghai, China, where customers are trying to flee and staff members are trying to quarantine them. According to CNN, the incident occurred on Saturday in the Xuhui district when health officials decided to lock down the store after a COVID-19 case's close contact was found there. As part of the nation's "zero-COVID" strategy, the Chinese government imposed a strict two-month lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



The mob forced the doors open to leave the store despite the guards' attempts to close them, as seen in the video. Here is the video, have a look at it:

Yesterday, an abnormal health code case was presented at an IKEA in Shanghai, & the entire mall was suddenly blocked🥶



Some ppl forced their way out for fear of being sent to concentration camps, but there is actually nowhere to escape under #AmazingChina's digital surveillance pic.twitter.com/MWpbTOJ3kz — Donna Wong💛🖤 (@DonnaWongHK) August 14, 2022

Other recordings taken inside the store show locals shouting and shoving one another as they try to flee the structure as a COVID contact tracing announcement blared over the mall's sound system. The most populated city in China, Shanghai, reported five new asymptomatic coronavirus infections locally on Saturday, while 2,467 domestically transmitted cases were reported nationwide, according to sources.



In an effort to control the virus, it has increased the frequency of COVID-19 tests and prolonged free testing until the end of September. Zhao Dandan, the Shanghai Health Commission's deputy director, announced that the "store and impacted area" would be managed in a "closed loop" for two days. Sources reportedthat a close contactof a six-year-old boy who tested positive after travelling from Shanghai to Lhasa, Tibet, led the authorities to seal the store. However, Mr. Zhao omitted to mention the precise time the close contact is thought to have been in the shop, reported NDTV.

According to sources, on Sunday, 80,000 people had been forced to undergo PCR testing, and close contacts of the six-year-old youngster had been tracked down to about 400. China's most affected area at the moment is the southern province of Hainan, where 594 symptomatic cases and 832 asymptomatic cases were reported on Saturday for the previous day.