Watch The Trending Video Of Sikh Man's Heartwarming Message On Blinkit-Zomato Billboard Campaign

A trending video witnessed a billboard campaign that was just released by the meal delivery app Zomato and the grocery delivery app Blinkit. It has become extremely popular across all social media platforms. There are now a tonne of other major companies, like Netflix, LIC, and others, that have joined in on this. The skih guy, though, is the primary topic of conversation in spite of everything else. It's true what you just heard, yes.

A Sikh man took part in the campaign as well, but in a unique and considerate way. Every Internet user is criticising him for this attempt. Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia, the founder of the Hemkunt Foundation, supported the effort with two cardboard posters. Here is the video, have a look at it:

In this trending video that has been shared on the social media platform Instagram, he can be seen standing on the sidewalk in front of the billboards set up by Blinkit and Zomato. He is holding two signs, one of which reads, "Thand lagegi, Kambal denge," and the other, "Khaana mangoge, Langar denge." His thoughtful deed touches millions of people.