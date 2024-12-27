Live
- Amit Shah’s visit to Odisha postponed
- 2025 will be no less transformative in its own way for Air India: CEO Campbell Wilson
- Celebrity Designer Sussanne Khan Rents an Apartment for Rs 2.37 lakh per month in Mumbai: Square Yards
- Greatest economist who shaped nation’s economy: K’taka Cong pays tributes to ex-PM Singh
- Gavaskar calls for Siraj to be dropped, says 'Be brutally upfront' with him
- Procurement of 8 harbour tugs reinforces our commitment to self-reliance: Karan Adani
- South Korea: Ex-Defence Minister indicted on insurrection charges in martial law probe
- Exploring the Impact of Automation in Reducing Food Waste Across Supply Chains by Mohan Valluri
- Get-together at Vijayanagar College of Commerce
- Will remember Manmohan Singh in prayers, says Dalai Lama
Just In
7 Must-Watch OTT Releases on December 27, 2024: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again & More
Discover the top 7 exciting OTT releases coming on December 27, 2024, across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, ZEE5, and Hoichoi. From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Singham Again, these films and shows are packed with thrilling action, drama, and suspense.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, ZEE5, and Hoichoi.
Whether you're in the mood for a gripping thriller, an action-packed film, or an emotional drama, there's something for everyone. Check them out!
1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Horror-Comedy
Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba. Ruhaan faces vengeful spirits claiming to be Manjulika.
Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie also stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan.
After a successful box office run, it's now streaming.
2. Singham Again
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Action, Drama
This film marks the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. It is Part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Singham embarks on a mission to rescue his wife, Avni. The cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.
3. Your Fault (Tu Culpa)
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Romance, Drama
Your Fault is a Spanish romantic drama, where two young people fight to stay together.
They face challenges from their families and the pressures of adulthood,
4. Doctors
Platform: JioCinema
Genre: Medical Drama
Dr. Nitya Vasu and Dr. Ishaan Ahuja have a professional rivalry. Their relationship grows more complicated as they face difficult medical cases. The film features Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Viraf Patel, Aamir Ali, and Vivaan Shah.
5. Khoj: Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Ved searches for his missing wife, Meera. And when reality begins to blur, Ved questions his sanity. It featuresSharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka.
6. Mothers' Instinct
Platform: Lionsgate Play
Genre: Psychological Drama
Mothers' Instinct is a remake of the 2018 French film Mothers' Instinct.
Two best friends, Alice and Celine, have their perfect lives shattered by an accident. Their bond is tested by guilt, paranoia, and suspicion. Starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway.
7. Tekka
Platform: Hoichoi
Genre: Action, Thriller
A janitor kidnaps a girl after losing his job. The situation escalates when the girl's mother kidnaps the janitor’s son. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Tekka is packed with twists and turns.