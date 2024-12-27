7 Must-Watch OTT Releases on December 27, 2024: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again & More

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, ZEE5, and Hoichoi.

Whether you're in the mood for a gripping thriller, an action-packed film, or an emotional drama, there's something for everyone. Check them out!

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba. Ruhaan faces vengeful spirits claiming to be Manjulika.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie also stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan.

After a successful box office run, it's now streaming.

2. Singham Again

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action, Drama

This film marks the return of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. It is Part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Singham embarks on a mission to rescue his wife, Avni. The cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.

3. Your Fault (Tu Culpa)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Romance, Drama

Your Fault is a Spanish romantic drama, where two young people fight to stay together.

They face challenges from their families and the pressures of adulthood,

4. Doctors

Platform: JioCinema

Genre: Medical Drama

Dr. Nitya Vasu and Dr. Ishaan Ahuja have a professional rivalry. Their relationship grows more complicated as they face difficult medical cases. The film features Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Viraf Patel, Aamir Ali, and Vivaan Shah.

5. Khoj: Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Ved searches for his missing wife, Meera. And when reality begins to blur, Ved questions his sanity. It featuresSharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka.

6. Mothers' Instinct

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Genre: Psychological Drama

Mothers' Instinct is a remake of the 2018 French film Mothers' Instinct.

Two best friends, Alice and Celine, have their perfect lives shattered by an accident. Their bond is tested by guilt, paranoia, and suspicion. Starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway.

7. Tekka

Platform: Hoichoi

Genre: Action, Thriller

A janitor kidnaps a girl after losing his job. The situation escalates when the girl's mother kidnaps the janitor’s son. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, Tekka is packed with twists and turns.