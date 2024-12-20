‘aha Find’ Debuts with ‘Bioscope’: A New Era for Tamil Storytelling on aha Tamil

aha Tamil, one of India’s leading regional streaming platforms, is redefining the future of Tamil cinema with the launch of its innovative initiative, ‘aha Find.’ This groundbreaking program is dedicated to unearthing fresh talent and showcasing untold stories, offering a global platform to emerging creators in Tamil cinema.

The initiative’s debut project, ‘Bioscope,’ is a rural biographical drama directed by celebrated filmmaker Sankagiri Rajkumar. Featuring stalwarts Sathyaraj and Cheran in crucial roles, alongside an evocative score by Tajnoor, ‘Bioscope’ serves as a compelling first step in aha Tamil’s journey to foster bold and innovative storytelling.

Bridging Creativity and Opportunity

Through ‘aha Find,’ aha Tamil aims to bridge the gap between emerging talent and mainstream recognition. Speaking about the initiative, Kavitha Jaubin, Senior Vice President – Content and Strategy at aha Tamil, highlighted the platform’s vision.

“‘aha Find’ is not just about discovering new films; it’s about creating opportunities for creative minds who may otherwise go unnoticed. By giving a platform to these creators, we hope to enrich the Tamil cinema landscape and bring their stories to global audiences,” she said.

The first collaboration under this initiative is a partnership with Producer Bazaar, a marketplace for movie rights licensing. This association underscores the platform’s commitment to empowering storytellers with resources and visibility.

The Promise of ‘Bioscope’

‘Bioscope’ encapsulates the ethos of ‘aha Find.’ Set against a rural backdrop, the film combines Rajkumar’s directorial brilliance with powerful performances by Sathyaraj and Cheran. The narrative promises to resonate deeply with audiences while offering a cinematic experience that is both poignant and thought-provoking.

G.K. Tirunavukarasu, Founder & CEO of Producer Bazaar, expressed excitement about the collaboration.

“aha Tamil’s ‘aha Find’ is a visionary step toward showcasing the best of Tamil cinema. With ‘Bioscope,’ we aim to set the tone for what’s to come – meaningful stories brought to life through exceptional talent,” he stated.

Pioneering a New Path

As aha Tamil continues its mission to innovate within the regional streaming space, ‘aha Find’ emerges as a cornerstone of its strategy. By focusing on untapped talent and unexplored narratives, the initiative seeks to elevate Tamil cinema to new heights.

‘aha Find' invites storytellers, filmmakers, and creative minds to join this transformative journey, promising a future where diverse voices and timeless tales take center stage.