Bigg Boss OTT 2 gets 2 weeks extension

In the 22nd episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, the audience got exciting news from the host Salman Khan. Salman Khan announced that the Show is getting a two weeks extension after seeing everyone's love for the show. The season has been one of the top-viewed shows in the nation with over 400 crore minutes of viewership in a span of just 2 weeks.

