Live
- There is a surprise element in ‘Mahaveerudu’- Siva Karthikeyan in pre-release event
- Vaishnav Tej gets trained in MMA for ‘Aadikeshava’
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on July 9, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on July 9, 2023
- 2 KIIT Univeristy students to take part in World Para Athletics meet
- ‘Yatra 2’ will not influence voters- Director Mahi V Raghav
- WhatsApp Pink Scam: People asked to stay alert
- Odisha records 25 pc deficit rainfall
- Bahanaga train tragedy: CBI begins to grill 3 arrested railway officials
- ‘Farmers Day’ observed in Manyam, Vizianagaram
Bigg Boss OTT 2 gets 2 weeks extension
Highlights
In the 22nd episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, the audience got exciting news from the host Salman Khan. Salman Khan announced that the Show is...
In the 22nd episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, the audience got exciting news from the host Salman Khan. Salman Khan announced that the Show is getting a two weeks extension after seeing everyone's love for the show. The season has been one of the top-viewed shows in the nation with over 400 crore minutes of viewership in a span of just 2 weeks.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS