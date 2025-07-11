Detective Ujjwalan Streaming on This OTT Platform – Watch Now

Malayalam’s mystery comedy Detective Ujjwalan is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The film, helmed by Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan.

The film is available to stream in its original language - Malayalam.

Detective Ujjwalan had a modest theatrical run but has received attention for its unique blend of mystery and comedy.

It is produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.