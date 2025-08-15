ETV Win strikes again with gripping thriller ‘Constable Kanakam’

After scoring with acclaimed originals like Anaganaga and Air, ETV Win has added another hit to its library with the suspense thriller Constable Kanakam, now streaming exclusively on the platform. Headlined by Varsha Bollamma, the series premiered at midnight on August 14 and quickly hooked audiences with its atmospheric storytelling.

Directed by Prashanth Kumar Dimmala and produced by Kovelamudi Satya Sai Baba and Veturi Hemanth Kumar, Constable Kanakam unfolds in the rural forests of Srikakulam district. The plot follows a newly appointed constable investigating the mysterious disappearance of young girls in a remote village — a journey that soon spirals into a chilling blend of suspense, horror, and drama.

The supporting cast features Meghalekha, Rajeev Kanakala, and Avasarala Srinivas in a strikingly different role. High production values, Sreeram’s evocative cinematography, Suresh Bobbili’s intense score, and Madhav Gullapalli’s crisp editing heighten the tension.

In a notable achievement, ETV Win has also protected Constable Kanakam from piracy through swift action and robust digital rights management, keeping the content exclusive to subscribers.

Viewers have lauded the eerie tone, unpredictable twists, and Varsha Bollamma’s layered performance. While the opening episodes build the world and characters, the suspense intensifies from Episode 4 onward, delivering a binge-worthy experience for thriller lovers.