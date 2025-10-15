Exclusive: Anya Singh on The Bads Of Bollywood: "I'm Just Feeling Very Lucky..."

Amidst the glitter and excitement of the entertainment world, actress Anya Singh is basking in waves of love and appreciation from fans and industry insiders alike for her latest series. Speaking exclusively to The Hans India, the actress reflected on the success and the overwhelming response the show has received. “I’m just feeling very lucky and extremely grateful,” Anya shared.

She further added, “I’m so happy that everyone’s enjoyed this show, something so many people came together to put their heart and soul into. It’s wonderful to see everyone being acknowledged and showered with so much love.”

When asked about her favorite scene from the series, Anya laughed as she recalled one that truly stood out. “Take a guess,” she teased. While, no points for guessing that it has to be Raghav Juyal swooning over Emraan Hashmi while he sings for him; even Anya joins the list of praisers. But when it comes to Anya's favorite shoot moment, she said, “It has to be the scene with Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor. I love it! It’s iconic. Loyalty, loyalty!”

Working alongside some of Bollywood’s biggest names, Anya also opened up about what she’s taking away from the experience. “This entire show has been a treat, a dream,” she said with a smile. “I hope to keep living this dream.”

With her undeniable charm and refreshing honesty, Anya Singh continues to shine as one of the most promising voices of the new generation.