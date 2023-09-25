Live
‘Kushi’ OTT update: This is when Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha starrer will be available in OTT
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu united for a romantic entertainer titled “Kushi,” directed by Shiva Nirvana. The pan-Indian movie hit theaters on September 1, 2023. This is the collaboration of the lead actors after the blockbuster “Mahanati,” which is made as a biopic of legendary actress Savitri.
The latest update is that the “Kushi” is set to make its digital debut. Leading OTT platform Netflix has announced that the film will be available for streaming starting October 1, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. For those who missed it in cinemas, the film can be enjoyed online from the upcoming Sunday.
Noteworthy actors like Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep played significant roles in this pan-Indian production, backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Hesham Abdul Wahab crooned the tunes.