‘Memiddaram’ review: A bittersweet tale of love, past and choices

ETV Win’s latest episode in the Katha Sudha series, titled “Memiddaram”, offers a mix of emotional drama and sensitive storytelling, featuring veteran actress Indraja in a pivotal role. Directed by Hemanth Krishna, the episode attempts to blend familial sentiments with unconventional romance, packaged within a half-hour format.

The story follows business tycoon GK (Ravi Raj Varma), who wants his son Chandrahas (Ajith Radha Ram) to marry someone of his choice. However, the easygoing Chandrahas has different plans—he insists that his father remarry before he even thinks about his own wedding. Already in love with Meghamala (Aishwarya Ulingala), Chandrahas plans to reveal his relationship once his father settles down. GK then reconnects with his past flame, Ramani (Indraja), and proposes marriage. What follows is a series of emotional twists as Ramani, now living independently with her daughter, must decide whether to accept GK’s proposal.

The narrative is engaging, especially for fans of soap-opera-style drama. Indraja delivers a heartfelt performance, and Ravi Raj Varma impresses yet again in a negative-tinged role. The chemistry between young actors Ajith and Aishwarya also adds freshness to the story.

Despite its emotional weight, the story feels familiar. Themes like discovering a lover could be a step-sibling echo other regional films, slightly dampening the novelty. The final scenes,involving decisions made by the older generation, may not sit well with all viewers due to their morally ambiguous undertones. The production quality is commendable for a short film format. Music, cinematography, and editing are effective. Director Hemanth Krishna handles a sensitive subject sincerely, though the depth may not connect universally. “Memiddaram” is a decent one-time watch, especially for family audiences who enjoy compact emotional dramas. Set your expectations right, and you may find it worth your time.