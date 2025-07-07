OTT round-up (July 6 – July 13): Love, suspense, sci-fi and stories that spark thinking

Asthe second week of July unfolds, streaming platforms are gearing up to deliver an eclectic slate of releases that span genres, cultures, and continents. From romantic comedies and cerebral thrillers to powerful documentaries and gritty dramas, this week’s OTT offerings reflect the evolving tastes of a digital-first audience.

Netflix

Aap Jaisa Koi — July 11

Netflix brings us Aap Jaisa Koi, a tender exploration of companionship later in life, starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Madhavan portrays Shrirenu Tripathi, a soft-spoken Sanskrit professor from Jamshedpur, whose mundane existence gets disrupted by the spark of Madhu Bose (Shaikh), a spirited French teacher from Kolkata. Their evolving relationship faces cultural expectations, emotional baggage, and the challenge of forging “barabari wala pyaar” (equal love). The film examines vulnerability and the courage to choose happiness again, even when society expects otherwise. The chemistry between the leads and the mature handling of their emotional journey make this one a heartfelt pick.

JioHotstar

Moonwalk — July 9

Set in late‑1980s Kerala, this true‑story drama follows a daring group of teens pursuing breakdancing amid cultural resistance. Moonwalk is a nostalgic yet empowering account of youthful dreams and entrepreneurial spirit, with spirited dance sequences and authentic period detail.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story — July 11

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Spielberg’s beast, this documentary is a must-watch. Featuring rare footage and interviews with original cast and conservation experts, it delves into the production chaos, box-office triumph, and enduring legacy of Jaws. The narrative also highlights how the film not only kickstarted the Hollywood summer blockbuster craze but also stirred global interest in shark preservation.

Special Ops 2 — July 11

Kay Kay Menon returns as RAW’s Himmat Singh in this gripping cyber-thriller. As AI-powered cyberattacks threaten national security and UPI fraud skyrockets, Singh races against time to track down a faceless mastermind behind the abduction of a scientist. Supported by co-stars like Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prakash Raj, the series blends geopolitical intrigue with digital-age fears—a thrilling follow-up to the first Special Ops.

Apple TV+

Foundation – Season 3 — July 11

The galactic stakes soar in Foundation Season 3 as Apple TV+ continues its adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s epic saga. Set 152 years after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the Foundation has grown in influence alongside the declining Cleonic Dynasty. The emergence of “The Mule”—a telepathic warlord—foreshadows a power struggle spanning cosmic proportions. With Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleon clones, and the enigmatic Demerzel pitted against an ominous foe, the season promises high-stakes chess moves and moral dilemmas. Expect sprawling world-building, philosophical themes, and visual spectacle.

Lionsgate Play

Four Years Later — July 11

A poignant tale of marriage tested by ambition and distance, Four Years Later follows Sridevi (Shahana Goswami) and Yash (Akshay Ajit Singh) as newlyweds from Jaipur and Sydney. With Yash training as a doctor in Australia, the couple faces cultural clashes, emotional isolation, and familial pressures. This slow-burning drama explores how resilience and understanding shape modern long-distance relationships.

Mr. Rani — July 11

A gender-comedy with a twist: aspiring actor Raja lands a female role by accident and rises to stardom. Mr. Rani pokes fun at expectations and identity, delivering laughs and reflections on fame, ambition, and self-expression. It’s quirky, heartwarming, and memorable.

The Silent Hour — July 11

In this immersive thriller, Joel Kinnaman plays Frank Shaw, a Boston detective deafened in an injury, while Sandra Mae Frank portrays Ava Fremont, a deaf witness targeted by gangsters. Trapped in a condemned building with attackers on their trail—and crucially, unable to hear them—Shaw and Fremont must rely on intuition and trust. The film’s use of silence as suspense is its greatest strength.

Sony LIV

Narivetta — July 11

Narivetta confronts institutional injustice during a tribal land rights protest in Kerala’s Muthanga region through the eyes of CRPF officer Varghese. Initially indifferent and career-focused, Varghese undergoes a moral awakening as the disappearance of a colleague exposes corruption and political suppression. It’s a moving social drama that delves into ethics, accountability, and human rights.

This diverse lineup from July 7–13 proves that the streaming world continues to cater to every taste—from genre-driven blockbusters to understated indie tales. Whether it’s love, mystery, nostalgia, or action, this week’s OTT selection is abundant and compelling. Choose your mood, press play, and enjoy the stories!