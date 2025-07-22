  • Menu
Saiyaara OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ahaan Panday's Romantic Drama Online

Saiyaara OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ahaan Pandays Romantic Drama Online
Saiyaara OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ahaan Panday's Romantic Drama Online

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is set to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Know the expected OTT release details and plot highlights here.

The film Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will stream on Netflix after its run in theatres. The makers confirmed the news during its movie screenings.

The exact OTT release date is yet to be announced by the makers. But people who missed it in theatres can soon watch it online.

Saiyaara is a romantic drama. Helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film was released in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

It gained strong attention for its emotional story and popular songs. Now, fans are waiting for the official Netflix premiere date.

