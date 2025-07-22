Live
- Mazel Vyas recalls how Suniel Shetty protected her during a chaotic crowd situation while filming ‘Hunter 2’
- Harihara Veeramallu Premiere Tickets Priced at ₹708 in Telangana – Highest Ever for a Telugu Film?
- The Next Frontier: India's Global Capability Centre
- Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days
- Justice MS Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao takes oath as 9th Chief Justice of Tripura HC
- IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in
- Italy captain Burns credits 'planning and preparation' for T20 World Cup qualification
- Aayush Sharma flaunts washboard abs: 'Comeback toh zabardast hona chahiye'
- Karnataka's Own Thrupthi Hosahalli Manjunatha Wins Prestigious MPOWER Financing Scholarship
- Google Confirms Pixel 10 Launch for August 20, Reveals Design and India Pre-Order Plans
Saiyaara OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ahaan Panday's Romantic Drama Online
Highlights
Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is set to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Know the expected OTT release details and plot highlights here.
The film Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will stream on Netflix after its run in theatres. The makers confirmed the news during its movie screenings.
The exact OTT release date is yet to be announced by the makers. But people who missed it in theatres can soon watch it online.
Saiyaara is a romantic drama. Helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film was released in cinemas on July 18, 2025.
It gained strong attention for its emotional story and popular songs. Now, fans are waiting for the official Netflix premiere date.
Next Story