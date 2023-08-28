Shakeela in talks for “Bigg Boss Telugu season 7”

Bigg Boss is one of the most awaited shows in any corner of the world. Ever since the Telugu version started, it became most-watched show in Telugu. The seventh season is all set to begin in the first week of September and Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the show. Some big names will be taking part in the show as per the news.

Well, the latest update in film circles is that the adult star Shakeela, will be gracing the show. If she enters the show, it will be a superb moment for the audience. Star Maa is making sure that this season will be special as there were a lot of trolls that the show received the last time. We need to see which other contestants will be participating in the show.