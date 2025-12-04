Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar Meet, Show Unity

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar had breakfast together at the CM’s residence.

The meeting was called by the Congress central leadership.

They showed unity and said the party high command will decide on Karnataka’s leadership.

Media Reports

Siddaramaiah said reports of a power struggle were false.

He explained that MLAs visiting Delhi on November 20 were seeking ministerial posts, not a leadership change.

Topics Discussed

They talked about upcoming elections for city and town corporations and zilla parishads.

They also discussed the 2028 state Assembly polls.

Both leaders said they will work together and face the opposition unitedly in the Legislature session starting December 8.

Leadership and Power Sharing

Shivakumar said they are loyal party workers.

He will follow the directions of the Congress high command.

He is not in a hurry to become CM.

Shivakumar had hinted at a rotational CM agreement with Siddaramaiah, but Siddaramaiah denied it.

Community Support

Siddaramaiah has strong support from OBCs, Dalits, and minorities.

Shivakumar has support mainly in southern Karnataka and belongs to the Vokkaliga community.

Shivakumar wants to be CM in early 2026.

He wants to stay as DCM, state Congress president, and retain mega projects under him.

Siddaramaiah’s Plans

He wants to become Karnataka’s longest-serving CM by January 7.

He also wants to complete and implement the state caste survey.

Social Media Posts

On November 27, both leaders posted messages online.

Shivakumar spoke about keeping promises.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that Congress has fulfilled most campaign promises and is working for the people of Karnataka.