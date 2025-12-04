Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Govt Ahead of Putin’s India Visit; Limited Opposition Meetings

Ahead of Russian President Putin’s visit to India, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government for limiting meetings between foreign leaders and the Opposition, breaking a long-standing tradition.

The government said visiting leaders have tight schedules, and formal meetings are mainly with the Prime Minister and President.

Putin’s Delhi visit will include the India-Russia Annual Summit, dinner with the Prime Minister, a visit to Raj Ghat, events at Bharat Mandapam and Hyderabad House, and a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.