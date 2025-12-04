  1. Home
  2. Politics
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Govt Ahead of Putin’s India Visit; Limited Opposition Meetings

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 5:16 PM IST
Ex-US Official Comments on Rahul Gandhi’s Call to Prioritize Indian Values
X

Ex-US Official Comments on Rahul Gandhi’s Call to Prioritize Indian Values

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government for restricting meetings between foreign leaders and the Opposition.

Ahead of Russian President Putin’s visit to India, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government for limiting meetings between foreign leaders and the Opposition, breaking a long-standing tradition.

The government said visiting leaders have tight schedules, and formal meetings are mainly with the Prime Minister and President.

Putin’s Delhi visit will include the India-Russia Annual Summit, dinner with the Prime Minister, a visit to Raj Ghat, events at Bharat Mandapam and Hyderabad House, and a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

Tags

Putin India visitRahul Gandhi criticismModi governmentIndia Russia Annual SummitPutin Delhi itineraryforeign leader meetings IndiaPM Modi dinner Putin
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Liquor smuggler arrested in New Delhi, 71 boxes of illicit beer seized

Liquor smuggler arrested in New Delhi, 71 boxes of illicit beer seized

National News

More
Share it
X