Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Govt Ahead of Putin’s India Visit; Limited Opposition Meetings
Ahead of Russian President Putin’s visit to India, Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government for limiting meetings between foreign leaders and the Opposition, breaking a long-standing tradition.
The government said visiting leaders have tight schedules, and formal meetings are mainly with the Prime Minister and President.
Putin’s Delhi visit will include the India-Russia Annual Summit, dinner with the Prime Minister, a visit to Raj Ghat, events at Bharat Mandapam and Hyderabad House, and a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.
