15th Monsoon Regatta2024: Alia bags gold in ILCA4 Girls as youngsters star

Hyderabad: The Day 5 of 15th Monsoon Regatta 2024 in Hussain Sagar here on Friday belonged to the young sailors Govardhan Pallara and Deekshita Komaravelly both of Telangana and Alia Sabreen of Orissa. Alia Sabreen had a great last day with another two wins and trounced the otherwise leading Somya Singh of NSS Madhya Pradesh to clinch the gold in Under-18 ILCA4 Girls. With just one more race to go, Govardhan is sitting pretty on the SH Babu Memorial Trophy with a lead of 9 points over his closest rival and compatriot Deekshita. Unless something dramatic happens in the last race on Saturday, Govardhan is assured of the gold medal and the trophy.

“Our coach told us to sail safe and stay in the top 5 and that is exactly what we did,” said both in unison when asked about their strategy for the penultimate race. “However tomorrow is another day and another race,“ quipped Deekshita who is in contention for the overall silver and the Girls gold medal.

Rizwan Mohammad of Telangana also sailed well and is tied at 60 with Aakash Tangai within striking distance of a bronze making this a historic triple for Telangana if all goes well with an unfortunate protest lodged against him by a sailor from NSS Madhya Pradesh.

"If all goes well tomorrow (Saturday) and at the protest today then this will be the finest achievement of our sailors from Telangana ", said a smiling Suheim Sheikh President and High Performance Director of the Telangana Sailing Association In the 420 Open, it was NSS Madhya Pradesh all the way with the Telangana sailors being left to settle for bronze by Vaishnavi Veeravamsham and Shravan Kathravath. Divayanshi Mishra & Aniraj wins the trophy followed by Nancy Rai & Manish Sharma. The ILCA4 Boys, could be considered the most competitive fleets with position canes across days and across races and even within races. As expected it is rife with protests and the International Jury is busy sorting out all the disputes which are likely to go on till late to decide the medals. The battle sadly will be decided on shore. The results before hearings show Akshat Dohre of Madhya Pradesh getting gold

The 29er fleet saw no boat on the water and the positions therefore remain the same as yesterday The wind was at its strongest across both races and gave the sailors a tough time with two retirements of top sailors Shreya Krishna of Tamilnadu and Bunny Bongur of TSC Mysore .

The second discard was allowed after the 11th race.

Points Tally - Day 5

Under 16 Optimist Class: Govardhan Pallara (TSA) Telangana 28, Deekshita (TSA) Telangana 37, Aakash Tangai (TSC) Mysore 60, Rizwan Mohammad (TSA) Telangana 60.

Under 18 29er Skiff Doubles: Nikhil Mandavkar & Satyam Jha (NBSC) Goa 10, Mallesh Gadham & Karthik Korrolla (NBSC) Goa 19, Ajay Yadav & Adiraj Yadav (NSS) MP 23.

420 International Open: Divayanshi Mishra & Aniraj (NSS) Madhya Pradesh 18, Nancy and Manish Sharma (NSS) Madhya Pradesh 20, Veeravamsham Vaishnavi & Shravan (TSA) Telangana 25.

Under 18 Int’l 420 Mixed Doubles: Thanuja Kameshwar & Ganesh Peerkatla (TSA) Telangana 14, Vaishnavi Veeravamsham & Shravan Kathravath (TSA) Telangana 14.

Under 18 ILCA 4 Single Hander Girls: Alia Sabreen (OYA) Orissa 13, Somya Singh (NSS) Madhya Pradesh 18, Manya Reddy (SSC) Telangana 28.

Under 18 ILCA 4 Single Hander Boys: Akshat Dohre (NSS) MP 33, Ekalavya Batham (NSS) MP 35, Sharanya Yadav (NBSC) Goa 38.