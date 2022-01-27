AIFF condoles ex defender AD Nagendra's death

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday condoled the death of former India player AD Nagendra, who was a part of the squad for the Merdeka Cup in 1969.

Nagendra, a former Indian defender, was also a member of the then Mysore state Santosh Trophy team from 1966 to 1975, and featured in the triumphant squad in 1967 and 1968. He scored four goals in the process. Nagendra died on Wednesday. He was 79.

At the administrative level, he has also served as a governing board member of KSFA (Karnataka State Football Association), and was the former Treasurer of the state body. Apart from his contribution in the administration, Nagendra coached several state teams, including the India U-19 side.

AIFF President Praful Patel, in his condolence message, said, "It is really sad to hear that Mr. Nagendra is no longer among us. Besides being a sublime footballer, he was also an able administrator. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief."

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said: "Mr. Nagendra alive in his achievements. He was a competent footballer, and an administrator. As a coach he nurtured many talents, and was an inspiration for so many footballers. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace."