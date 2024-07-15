  • Menu
Anahat Singh, Shaurya Bawa enter quarterfinals of World Junior Squash Championships

Anahat Singh, Shaurya Bawa enter quarterfinals of World Junior Squash Championships
Houston: India's Anahat Singh advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Junior Squash Championships for the third straight year while compatriot Shaurya Bawa also made it to the last-eight stage of the boys' section in Houston, USA, on Sunday.

Anahat, the 16-year-old women’s national champion seeded 5/8, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa (9/16) 11-6, 13-11, 11-2 in the fourth round and will take on Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy (3/4) next.

Meanwhile, Shaurya Bawa (17/32) moved to the boys’ singles quarterfinals with an 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 13-11 win over Segundo Portabales (17/32) of Argentina.

The Indian will meet Malaysia’s Low Wa-Sern (17/32) in the last-eight stage.

This is the first time two Indians will feature in the competition's quarterfinals in the same year.

