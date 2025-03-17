Annerie Dercksen earns South Africa women’s national contract for first time

Pace-bowling all-rounder Annerie Dercksen earned her first South Africa women’s national contract. The inclusion of Annerie, 23, in the 15-member contracted players list announced by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday comes at the expense of Lara Goodall and Delmi Tucker.

Annerie made her T20I debut in 2023, but it was in 2024, where she established herself in the Proteas team, including making her Test and ODI debuts. In 17 T20Is, she made 161 runs and picked five wickets, while her returns in four ODIs were 70 runs and six wickets, apart from 60 runs in two Tests.

Annerie was a part of South Africa becoming runners-up in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup and later took home the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year award for the same year.

“We are proud to announce the Proteas Women’s contracted squad for the 2025/26 season, a group that embodies the depth, talent, and potential of women’s cricket in South Africa. It’s also a momentous occasion for Annerie Dercksen, whose performances have been impressive as she cemented her spot in the team, earning a well-deserved first national contract.”

“The continuity in the squad also recognises the team’s outstanding achievement in reaching a second consecutive World Cup final, highlighting CSA’s commitment to rewarding consistent performance and building on the team’s recent success on the global stage,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Executive: National Teams and High Performance, in a statement.

Led by captain Laura Wolvaardt and head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, South Africa will now be focused on preparing for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, set to take place in India later this year. The side is next scheduled to play a tri-series in Sri Lanka, also featuring India, from April 27 to May 11.

“As we prepare for a pivotal year with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India, this squad offers the right balance of experience and youthful energy. We believe this group is well-equipped to compete at the highest level and continue making the country proud,” concluded Nkwe.

South Africa women’s contracted squad 2025/26: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt.