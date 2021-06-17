AP Government allots two acres to P V Sindhu in Visakha

Amaravati: The state government on Thursday issued orders allotting two acres of land in Chinagadili village of Visakhapatnam district to badminton player P V Sindhu to set up badminton academy and sports school for promotion of sports. The government allotted the land free of cost based on representation of international badminton player.

The badminton academy will be set up in the name of PV Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports School.

Principal secretary to government, revenue (lands), V Usharani issued orders to this effect on Thursday.