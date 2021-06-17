Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Sports

AP Government allots two acres to P V Sindhu in Visakha

AP Government allots two acres to P V Sindhu in Visakha
x

AP Government allots two acres to P V Sindhu in Visakha

Highlights

Badminton academy and sports school will be set up

Amaravati: The state government on Thursday issued orders allotting two acres of land in Chinagadili village of Visakhapatnam district to badminton player P V Sindhu to set up badminton academy and sports school for promotion of sports. The government allotted the land free of cost based on representation of international badminton player.

The badminton academy will be set up in the name of PV Sindhu Badminton Academy and Sports School.

Principal secretary to government, revenue (lands), V Usharani issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X