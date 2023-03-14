ATK Mohun Bagan sets up Hero ISL final against Bengaluru FC

Kolkata: ATK Mohun Bagan came out 4-3 victors on penalties against defending champions Hyderabad FC in the second leg of their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) playoff semi-final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Monday to seal a spot in the final against Bengaluru FC.

The deadlock remained intact after 120 minutes of football before Vishal Kaith's save from Javier Siverio's penalty, followed by a miss from Bartholomew Ogbeche allowed ATKMB to win the shootout with captain Pritam Kotal's spot kick.

The shootout itself was a reflection of Hyderabad's struggle throughout the game to get any shots away to trouble their opponents. A series of ATKMB attacks tested Hyderabad FC for most of the game. Glan Martins' long-range effort flew inches wide of the far post. From the resulting goal kick, Gurmeet Singh played it straight to Dimitri Petratos, who ran at goal and took a shot while an unmarked Kiyan Nassiri waited. Moments later, Manvir Singh cut in and rattled the crossbar from the edge of the box.

Ten minutes into the second half, Hyderabad FC won a couple of corners but the closest they came was from an Ogbeche shot that rippled the outside of the net. At the other end of the pitch, a brilliant cross from Asish Rai went straight to Hugo Boumous, who side-footed to force a save out of Gurmeet.

Having avenged the outcome of last season's semi-final against Hyderabad FC, ATKMB are a win away from lifting their maiden Hero ISL title when they face Bengaluru FC in Goa on Saturday, March 18.