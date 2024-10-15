Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha suspended for misbehaviour, contract as head coach terminated; Phil Simmons to take over

Hyderabad: Bangladesh cricket team’s head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has been suspended for 48 hours post which his contract as the head coach will be terminated by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The former Sri Lanka player has been suspended after he was found guilty of behavioural misconduct during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, that was played in India.



Former West Indies player Phil Simmons will take over as the new head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team and will continue till the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.



Hathurusingha was accused by a player of slapping him during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 and after a thorough investigation, the Bangladesh Cricket Board suspended the head coach and has issued orders to terminate him with immediate effect after the suspension.



This is Hathurusingha’s second stint with the Bangladesh cricket team. His second stint commenced in February last year and the only high point of his coaching stint would be Bangladesh’s Test series win over Pakistan last month.



The team, under the former Sri Lankan, did not perform up to the mark and fell short of expectations at two ICC tournaments – the ODI World Cup in India in 2023 and the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in 2024.



The Bangladesh Cricket Board, in a statement to the media, confirmed Hathurusinghe’s removal and the appointment of Phil Simmons. “Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has been suspended following allegations he slapped a player at last year’s ODI World Cup. His contract will be terminated after 48 hours of suspension, with Phil Simmons to take over until next year’s Champions Trophy,” the statement read.



Simmons will take charge as the head coach of Bangladesh with the series against South Africa.

