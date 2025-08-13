Bournemouth sign defender Bafode Diakite from Lille OSC

New Delhi: AFC Bournemouth have announced the signing of French centre-back Bafode Diakite from Ligue 1 side Lille OSC. The defender has joined for a reported fee of 30.3 million pounds plus up to 4.3 million in add-ons, which makes him the club's second most expensive signing.

Diakite linked straight up with Andoni Iraola’s squad, who face Liverpool in the Premier League season opener on Friday evening.

“I’m really happy to be here, and I’m very excited to start with the team. I know the coach has great ideas which enables us to play well in the Premier League. Now I’m at the club, it’s a good opportunity to show how I can help the team going forward."

“I’m a defender who likes to have the ball and play with it, and I hope to show my qualities both with and without it. I will give everything for the team and I hope we will have some great moments together,” said Diakite in a statement.

He began playing football at the age of seven with Toulouse ACF before joining Toulouse’s academy at 12. In December 2018, at just 17 years old, Diakite made his first senior start for Toulouse in a Ligue 1 match against Reims. After nine years with his boyhood club, he left in August 2022 to sign for Lille.

During the 2024/25 season, Diakite established himself as one of Lille’s key players, forming one of the league’s most solid central defensive partnerships alongside Alexsandro.

Comfortable both at centre-back and right-back, he is known for his physical strength, pace and excellent reading of the game. In attack, particularly from set pieces, his aerial ability makes him a constant threat.

Internationally, Diakite has represented France at U16, U18, U19 and U21 levels but is yet to make his senior debut.

Diakite's signing came a day after Paris Saint-Germain completed the signing of Ukrainian international Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth. The defender had joined Bournemouth in January 2023. In the 2023–24 campaign, Zabarnyi made 37 league appearances and was named the club’s Player of the Season by fans.

Zabarnyi is Bournemouth's fourth major defensive sale this summer after the exits of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, Milos Kerkez to Liverpool and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who left to join Arsenal.