Bowlers fire in unison as NZ crush B’desh by 100 runs

Brooke Halliday and skipper Sophie Devine scored fighting fifties before the bowlers fired in unison to guide New Zealand to a comfortable 100-run win over Bangladesh in a Women’s World Cup match here on Friday.

Halliday and Devine rescued New Zealand after a disastrous start with a 112-run stand, helping the White Ferns to post a modest 227 for nine after opting to bat.

New Zealand did not have the best of starts, losing their first three wickets for 38 in 10.5 overs as Georgia Pimmer (4), Suzie Bates (29) and Amelia Kerr fell in quick succession. Devine (63) and Halliday (69) joined hands and played cautiously to forge a vital partnership for the fourth wicket. Despite posting a modest target, New Zealand romped home comfortably after a lacklustre batting effort from Bangladesh, who were bundled out for 127 in 39.5 overs. Bangladesh never got the start they desired, losing wickets at regular intervals to totter at 30 for five by the 14th over.

The likes of Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, skipper Nigar Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter and Shoma Akter were atrocious in their approach as they failed to counter the Kiwi bowlers and fell like nine pins.

The highest partnership of Bangladesh’s innings was shared by Fahima Khatun (34) and Rabeya Khan (25), who stitched 44 runs for the eighth wicket. The second highest stand for Bangladesh was between Khatun and Nahida Akter (17) for the seventh wicket as they shared 33 runs.

For New Zealand, fast bowler Jess Kerr (3/21) Lea Tahuhu (3/22) were the pick of the bowlers. Rosemary Mair (2/20) picked up two wickets.

Brief scores:

New Zealand Women 227/9 in 50 overs (Sophie Devine 63, Brooke Halliday 69; Rabeya Khan 3/30) beat Bangladesh 127 in 39.5 overs (Fahima Khatun 34; Jess Kerr 3/21, Lea Tahuhu 3/22) by 100 runs.