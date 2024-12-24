Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues, Timings, and Updates

The Champions Trophy 2025 is back after eight years, and cricket fans can now explore the full match schedule, dates, venues, and timings for this much-awaited ICC cricket tournament. The tournament will host eight top teams and is set to begin on February 19, 2025.

The Champions Trophy full schedule was announced on Tuesday, detailing all the 2025 cricket match dates, venues, and timings. Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the opening match at Karachi, while the marquee clash between India and Pakistan is set for February 23 in Dubai.

Group Details for Champions Trophy 2025

The tournament features two groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh

Group B: Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan

India's Champions Trophy schedule includes their opener against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by matches against Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2. All India’s matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, one of the key venues on the Champions Trophy venue list.

Key Matches and Timings for Champions Trophy 2025

Opening match: Pakistan vs. New Zealand, February 19, Karachi

India vs. Bangladesh: February 20, Dubai

Australia vs. England: February 22, Lahore

India vs. Pakistan: February 23, Dubai

The semi-finals and final match timings have also been confirmed, with matches starting at 2:30 PM IST.

Match Venues for Champions Trophy 2025

The tournament will be hosted across four venues in Pakistan and Dubai:

National Stadium, Karachi

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Semi-finals and Final Details

Semi-final 1: March 4, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (featuring India, if they qualify).

Semi-final 2: March 5, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (featuring Pakistan, if they qualify).

Final: March 9 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, or Dubai if India qualifies.







Neutral Venue Policy and ICC Updates

As part of the ICC’s neutral venue policy for matches between India and Pakistan, all encounters between these two teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at a neutral venue. The same policy applies to other ICC events scheduled until 2027.

Complete Match Fixtures for Champions Trophy 2025













All matches start at 2:30 PM IST.