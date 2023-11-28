Combined power of cricket and golf: Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 hits the fairways

New Delhi : Cricket legend Kapil Dev and Grant Thornton Bharat are all set to launch the second edition of the Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational, presented by DLF.

Hosted at the finest course in the country, the DLF Golf and Country Club, from November 28 to December 3, the event is the pre-eminent fixture of the Indian golf calendar. Sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the first edition in 2022 had luminaries from business, sports and entertainment teaming up with top professional golfers, vying for victory.

The tournament is even bigger this year, with a prize pool of INR 2 crore, providing an unparalleled experience of on-course hospitality, sporting activities and an array of social events.

Indian cricket legend and former captain Kapil Dev expressed his excitement saying, "I am thrilled about the upcoming Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational, building upon the success of last year's hit event. My heartfelt thanks to Grant Thornton for sharing my vision of growing golf in India, and to DLF for hosting this spectacular event. As we embark on the second edition, anticipation is high, and excitement is double! Looking forward to making this edition another milestone in the exciting journey of growing professional golf in our country."

Vishesh C Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, "Our vision is to build an inclusive ecosystem of the various communities that shape a better India across government, business, finance, and of course, sports. The second Kapil Dev -Grant Thornton Invitational, a PGTI event with prize money of INR 2 crore at the DLF Golf and Country Club, is a premier and unique event that furthers this vision like no other.”

The highlight of this year's event is the introduction of the unique 36-hole Pro-Am Team Championship. Following Round 2, professionals who make the cut and top Indian Women pros, specially invited for the occasion, will be paired into teams, competing in the team championship alongside the professional championship. The tournament will feature the participation of top Indian and international cricket legends, who will play the team championship on Saturday, 2nd December, and the pro-am on December 3, adding an exciting dynamic to the overall tournament.