AUS vs WI: Warner, David were the 'difference,' says Finch after Australia seal series 2-0

Aaron Finch heaped praise on David Warner and Tim David after Australia defeated West Indies in the second T20I on Friday and sealed the series 2-0.

Finch said Warner and David were "the difference in the game," which Australia won by 31 runs at the Gabba, Brisbane. Warner, who was named the Player of the Match, struck 10 fours and three sixes in his knock of 41-ball 75, while David his three sixes and four fours in his knock of 42 off 20 deliveries.

In reply to Australia's 178 for 7, West Indies were restricted at 147 for 8 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc was the best of the lot for the hosts as he picked up 4 for 20 in his quota of four overs. Pat Cummins bagged two wickets, while Adam Zamp and Cameron Green claimed a scalp each.

"The difference in the game was Davey and Tim David with the bat on a wicket that had its challenges. You are always learning, there is a method to everything that we do and it is not just you who come out and change something on that particular day. There will be challenges (in the England series), few guys are flying out, few guys are staying behind and it is about managing ourselves before the World Cup," said Finch in the post-match presentation.

After losing the T20I series in India 2-1, Australia bounced back with a clean sweep victory of 2-0 at home over West Indies. Finch and Co have one more series lined up, a three-match T20I series against England, before the beginning of the T20 World Cup. The event will be played Down Under and will begin on Oct. 16.

After the game on Friday, Warner hailed Green, saying the all-rounder will have a "big impact in the future."

"It was a fantastic all-round performance. Well executed by the bowlers, they bowled a nice line and length. I had a good little break and looking forward to going to Perth. A little bit like myself when I first started, he's (Green) going to have a big impact in the future," said Warner.

What a shot from David Warner, total class. pic.twitter.com/NJFNQIXb2e — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 7, 2022

Australia, who will directly compete in the Super 12s, are a part of Group 1 at the T20 World Cup 2022, along with Afghanistan, England, and New Zealand. Meanwhile, West Indies are going to play in the Group stage first, and to qualify for the Super 12, they will have to win the battle in Group B or finish as runners up.



AUS vs WI: Our batsmen 'did not convert starts,' says Nicholas Pooran

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said that his batters "did not convert" their starts but he also believes that his side will be ready by the time of the group stage of the T20 World Cup.

"Tough to lose. They played better cricket than us. Our bowlers did well to pull them back and keep them below 180. The batsmen got starts but did not convert and we lost wickets in the middle overs. An important week coming up for us. As a group, we are understanding how to play in these conditions and are playing like a team. By the time of the World Cup Qualifiers we will be ready," said Pooran.

Australia will be in action again on Sunday (Oct. 9) when they take on England in the first T20I at Perth Stadium.