Coney suggests Conway to be at three in New Zealand's ODI line-up to cover Williamson's absence

New Delhi: Former New Zealand cricketer Jeremy Coney has suggested for left-handed batter Devon Conway to bat at number three in the ODI batting line-up and cover up for the possible absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

Williamson has been an integral member in New Zealand finishing runners-up in 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups. But the right-handed batter is set to miss the 2023 ODI World Cup after rupturing his ACL in Gujarat Titans' opening game of the ongoing IPL season.

With Williamson set to go for a surgery and recovery period ranging from 9-12 months, it means New Zealand have an opening at number three in their batting order to be filled.

"I wonder whether we should put (Devon) Conway to three. Therefore, I'd go on the hunt for another opener and who are the likely guys? Just off the top of my head I reckon (Henry) Nicholls is one, he was the one in 2019, wasn't he?"

"I guess (Will) Young is another possibility, he's playing three at the moment and hasn't scored yet in the two matches. (Tom) Latham, I would say leave at five because he plays quite well there, he plays spin quite well, he's got his sweeps and so on."

"Those are the sort of (options) but Conway I think is again a superior player. We need the Conway, (Daryl) Mitchell, Latham, (Glenn) Phillips (or) (James) Neesham (partnerships) in the batting line-up," Coney was quoted as saying by SENZ.

Asked on how huge a loss Williamson will be for the New Zealand in coming months, Coney remarked, "It looks as though Williamson's gone doesn't it, which is a shame. You can't replace 160 games of experience filed away, that just drives decision-making in the game."

"He's a superior player, you can't stop him (from) scoring even off the good balls. He's also a collapse-stopper, good player of spin, good balance and that sort of a thing and he offers other players I'm sure, small bits of advice."