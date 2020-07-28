ECB confirms receiving BCCI's Letter Of Intent to host IPL 13

Dubai: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that they have received the official Letter of Intent from the BCCI to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal," said MubashshirUsmani, Emirates Cricket Board Secretary General, in a press release. While the board waits for notice from BCCI that the Indian Government has approved to move the IPL from India (to the UAE), Usmani stated both boards have fully mobilised and have instigated discussions with the relevant authorities, including their respective internal working-committees, in preparation of hosting the tournament (touted as starting September 19 with the final proposed for November 8) in a safe, protected environment.

"There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world's most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament," he said. "This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL.

This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities -- such as the Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, all who have had strong, proven experience in such activities and we will work together to ascertain the best practices to support and deliver on a successful edition."