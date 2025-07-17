England docked WTC points for slow over-rate, slip to 3rd in standings

The England cricket team slipped a rung to third position in the World Test Championship table on Wednesday after being docked two points for maintaining a slow over rate in the third Test against India at Lord’s.

India are fourth in the WTC points table right now.

England’s tally in the World Test Championship standings dropped from 24 to 22 out of 36 points, consequently reducing their point percentage (PCT) from 66.67 per cent to 61.11 per cent.

As a result, Sri Lanka, who have a 66.67 PCT, have taken over England to be second.

Australia leads the WTC table with a 100 percentage point having won all three of their games so far, while India have 33.33 PCT

England captain Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Star England batter Joe Root reclaimed the top position in the ICC men’s Test rankings within a week of losing it while India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja climbed to the 34th spot in the latest list released here on Wednesday.

Root’s scores of 104 and 40 in the third Test of the five-match series against India at Lord’s that England won by 22 runs helped him start his eighth stint at the top.

Among Indian batters, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and vice-captain Rishabh Pant have dropped down a rung each and are currently placed fifth and eighth respectively, while skipper Shubman Gill has also fallen three places to ninth.

However, Jaeja has risen five places to 34th after scores of 72 and a fighting 61 not out at Lord’s.

KL Rahul, who made 100 and 39 in the same match, has also climbed five places and now sits one spot behind Jadeja on 35th. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the Test bowling rankings, retaining the top spot with a commanding 50-point lead over South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada. Australian quick Scott Boland has made a significant jump, rising six spots to a career-best sixth place.

Bolland, whose 62 wickets in Test cricket have come at just 16.53 apiece with only ICC Hall of Famers George Lohmann and Sydney Barnes having taken wickets at a better average, joins his four compatriots already in the top 10 -- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc.