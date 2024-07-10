Live
- Odisha Crime Branch arrests 15 criminals involved in series of cyber frauds
- MP CM approves ‘e-vidhan’ & purchase of aircraft for state govt
- SC alimony order a befitting reply to those who gave primacy to Sharia
- Gurugram MP demands Central agency probe against Eco Green
- Committed to make Rajasthan $350 million economy: Dy CM
- MoS Defence launches GAINS-2024 to encourage start-ups in ship building field
- 3rd T20I: Gill, Gaikwad & Washington star as India beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs; go 2-1 up
- Several IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana; CS Issues Orders
- Biennial council election: MahaYuti, MVA keep their MLAs in hotels to avoid cross voting
- Kerala Governor asks state VCs to return public money used to pay legal charges
Just In
Hardik Pandya might lead India in T20s, KL Rahul might captain ODI team in Rohit Sharma’s absence
The upcoming India’s tour of Sri Lanka could see both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul captain the Indian teams
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will mostly be leading the Indian cricket T20 and ODI teams respectively. Rahul could be given the captaincy duty keeping a stable leadership for the upcoming season in mind.
Hardik had earlier led the Indian T20 team when Rohit Sharma was rested but with Rohit now retired from T20 cricket, Hardik will be the automatic choice for the captaincy role.
The all-rounder’s first assignment will mostly be the series against Sri Lanka starting later this month.
Hardik has had a very good ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 where he scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57. He also scored one half-century.
His exploits with the ball did the talking as he took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64. He recorded a best bowling figures of 3 for 20 in the tournament.
Notably, the all-rounder bowled the last over in the ICC T20 World Cup final taking the all-important wicket of David Miller and denying South Africa a win with his excellent bowling.
The T20 World Cup was redemption time for the Indian all-rounder after he was booed a lot for taking over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma.
Meanwhile, although KL Rahul was not selected for the T20 World Cup, his performances in the ODI World Cup in 2023 was above par. He scored 386 runs in nine innings with an average of 77.20 and a strike rate of 98.72.
His match winning contributions, especially with Virat Kohli against Australia in India’s first World Cup’s first match in Chennai, helped India remain unbeaten in the tournament, only losing the final to Australia.
Although Rohit Sharma has not announced his retirement from ODIs, Rahul will be groomed under Rohit and is expected to lead the team in Rohit’s absence.
Rahul’s first assignment could also be India’s series against Sri Lanka where Rohit, Virat and other senior players of the team, including bowler Jasprit Bumrah, had requested to be rested, given that the Indian team is staring at a packed international schedule.
The Sri Lanka tour will also be under India’s new head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was confirmed as India’s head coach on Tuesday.