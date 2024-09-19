IND vs Ban test: India Struggles with three wickets down

CHENNAI: In a surprising turn of events during the ongoing cricket match, India stumbled against Bangladesh losing three wickets for just 34 runs. The Indian opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed early for just 6 runs, putting pressure on the batting lineup.



Following Sharma's exit, young talent Shubman Gill faced a challenging start, returning to the pavilion without scoring a run in 8 balls. The wicket of star batsman Virat Kohli soon followed, as he could only manage to add 6 runs to the scoreboard before getting out.

As of now, Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the crease with 17 runs to his name, while Rishabh Pant has yet to get off the mark, currently sitting at 0. The situation remains tense for the Indian side as they look to recover from this early setback.