Live
- IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin and Jadeja Lead Fightback for India at Tea
- ABVP stages protest against toddler’s rape in Bhopal school
- Choreographer Jani Master Arrested in Goa, Faces Extradition to Hyderabad
- CM Nitish Kumar condemns Nawada incident, asks officials to act strictly
- Nimmala Ramanaidu reviews on action plan for Budameru Expansion
- Former Sri Lankan player and Victoria’s team coach Dulip Samaraweera banned from coaching for 20 years in Australia
- CM Revanth Reddy Calls for MSME Partnership to Achieve $1 Trillion Economy Goal
- Explosion of communication devices in Lebanon unacceptable: UN human rights chief
- YouTube Introduces AI Model Veo to Transform Shorts with 6-Second Clips
- Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth: Is a Reconciliation in the Works?
Just In
IND vs Ban test: India Struggles with three wickets down
In a surprising turn of events during the ongoing cricket match, India stumbled against Bangladesh losing three wickets for just 34 runs.
CHENNAI: In a surprising turn of events during the ongoing cricket match, India stumbled against Bangladesh losing three wickets for just 34 runs. The Indian opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed early for just 6 runs, putting pressure on the batting lineup.
Following Sharma's exit, young talent Shubman Gill faced a challenging start, returning to the pavilion without scoring a run in 8 balls. The wicket of star batsman Virat Kohli soon followed, as he could only manage to add 6 runs to the scoreboard before getting out.
As of now, Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the crease with 17 runs to his name, while Rishabh Pant has yet to get off the mark, currently sitting at 0. The situation remains tense for the Indian side as they look to recover from this early setback.