India Gears Up for Champions Trophy with High-Intensity Training in Dubai

The Indian cricket team is in full preparation mode ahead of their Champions Trophy clash with Bangladesh on February 20 and Pakistan on February 23. Following their arrival in Dubai, the team has spent the majority of their time at the ICC Academy, ramping up their fitness and refining their skills in intense training sessions.

Batting Firepower and Bowling Precision

In the past two days (February 16-17), key players like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya have showcased impressive batting prowess. While Gill has been batting for extended hours, Pant has battled through pain to produce some spectacular shots, including his trademark no-look sixes. Rohit Sharma worked on getting his timing back, Virat Kohli appeared calm and assured, and KL Rahul displayed his power. However, it was Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya who stole the show with their explosive batting, especially against spin bowling. Their hard-hitting shots cleared the boundary with ease, keeping the training ground buzzing.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami, despite wearing knee compression sleeves, bowled long spells with precision, dispelling any fitness concerns. He was joined by Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, who took charge of the fast-bowling nets. Meanwhile, the spinners—five of them in total—engaged in their own drills as the batters kept them on their toes with aggressive hitting.

Team Spirit and Camaraderie Shine Through

Despite the high-intensity atmosphere, the mood within the squad remains upbeat. Players are frequently seen exchanging banter during warm-ups and fielding drills. Arshdeep Singh became the target of playful sledging from his teammates, particularly during his turn to hit the target. Even senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya joined in the fun, while fielding coach T Dilip received enthusiastic cheers for a stylish catch in the deep.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has maintained a positive and engaging atmosphere. Between one-on-one discussions with players and support staff, he kept a close watch on the action, stationed between the three nets. His involvement in both the serious and light-hearted activities reflected the team’s cohesive spirit.

Looking Ahead

With the start of the Champions Trophy just days away, the Indian squad appears to be in top form. Their intense practice sessions have addressed all key areas, ensuring they're well-prepared for the challenges ahead. On the eve of their first match, India may opt for a light session to get familiar with the Dubai International Stadium's conditions, particularly the unique lighting setup, which could pose a challenge for first-time players.

As the team gears up for their opening game against Bangladesh, the signs of confidence and camaraderie are unmistakable. In their brief preparation period, the Men in Blue have certainly checked all the boxes for what promises to be a thrilling Champions Trophy campaign.