India leave door ajar for England

Visakhapatnam: India's questionable batting approach left the door ajar for England's bazballers to go for a record yet achievable 399-run target in the second Test here Sunday, the hosts once again allowing their fearless opponents to come back into the game.



Like the series opener, India had the opportunity to bat the Englishmen out of the match after Shubman Gill's 104 off 147 balls but their inexplicable batting approach in the final session of third day raised the visiting team's hopes. India ended with 255 all out in their second innings.

On expected lines, England came out attacking through openers Zak Crawley (29 batting off 50) and Ben Duckett (28) before R Ashwin had the left-hander caught in his first over. England ended at 67 for one at stumps with Crawley and night watchman Rehan Ahmed (9 batting) in the centre, still needing for 332 runs for a famous victory. Though the odd ball is keeping low, there doesn't seem to be any demon in the pitch and England will be backing themselves to gun down the target and take a 2-0 series lead in the series. The West Indies getting to 395 in Bangladesh two years ago remains the highest chase recorded in Asia. "Definitely pleased but I left a few out there. We could have done with a few more runs," Gill said after third day's play. Gill is confident of an Indian victory in this Test. "Not an easy wicket to bat on, you have to apply yourself. The ball is turning, hopefully we can get the ball in the right areas tomorrow.

"It's about 70-30 at the moment, the morning session is a big one. We've seen some movement for the fast bowlers, I think if we get the ball in the right areas we'll be okay," Gill said.

India, who were 227 for six at tea and led England by 370 runs, could only manage 28 runs in 14.3 overs with their long tail not wagging again. Rather than going for strokes, the likes of R Ashiwn (29 off 61) and Jasprit Bumrah (0 off 26 balls) were happy to bat time, not helping the team's cause eventually.

In the first innings, barring double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal no batter crossed 40 and in the second innings, the highest individual score after Gill's hundred was 45 from Axar Patel. While James Anderson (2/29) was relentless in his opening spell, the inexperienced spin trio of Shoaib Bashir (1/58), Rehan Ahmed (3/88) and Tom Hartley (4/77) bowled the bulk of the overs in the absence of Joe Root, who did not come out to field in the last two sessions after getting hit on his right little finger.

India's bizarre tactics came after Gill overcame a lean patch to score his third Test hundred before tea. India made 97 runs in the afternoon session courtesy an 89-run stand between Gill and Axar. Gill stole the show with his century but Axar also looked assured batting at number six.

Gill, who had completed his half century before lunch, continued to attack the spinners. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed tried the round-the-wicket tactic but it did not work as Gill stepped out to smash him for a straight six before unleashing the sweep and on-drive for back-to-back fours in the same over.

Brief scores

India 396 and 255 all out in 78.3 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; Tom Hartley 4-77, Rehan Ahmed 3-88) lead England 253 and 67/1 in 14 overs (Zak Crawley 29 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 1-8) by 332 runs