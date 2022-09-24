India vs Australia: We see Tim David as 'flexible and versatile,' says Aaron Finch ahead of 3rd T20I

Australia captain Aaron Finch has heaped praise on Tim David, calling him a "versatile and flexible" batsman.



David, who has also represented Singapore on the international level, recently beat the likes of Ben McDermott in Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. While he made his Australia debut in the ongoing tour of India, he is expected to break into his side's playing XI in the marquee event.

After being not close to Australia's call-up for over a year, his performances across the globe, from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Big Bash League (BBL), the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL), forced the all-rounder into contention.

In the rain-hit second T20I between India and Australia, which was restricted to eight overs per side on Friday, Australia promoted David to No. 4, a move that failed. However, Finch insisted that the all-rounder's display at No. 4 in the PSG influenced the Aussies' decision.

"What Tim brings to the table obviously is some great form in competitions around the world. In various batting positions I know in the PSL, he batted at 4 and had a great tournament, other tournaments, he batted five and six. So we see him as a really versatile and flexible player and obviously his power speaks for itself," said Finch ahead of the third decisive T20I.

Finch also reckoned that David could be more suitable at the back end of the innings, at No. 6, which would aid Australia in the death overs of a game.

"We've all seen how destructive he can be once he gets in and in terms of the order I think it just depends on the game situation, maybe, some matchups in the opposition as well. Ideally, it'd be right towards the back end because the top order has done a great job.

"But I think if you look down our World Cup squad, we've got some power there with Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade and Smith. We've got a lot of options there which is really good," the Australian captain added further.

After losing the opening game in Mohali, Rohit Sharma and Co levelled the series 1-1 in Nagpur. The third and final game of the series is scheduled to take place on Sunday (Sept. 26) in Hyderabad.

"It's important that you're always looking at ways to improve and obviously we were with Maxwell at three, Tim David at four. So we're trying to be a bit more aggressive up front and yeah, we haven't played too many shortened games," Finch said.

Australia also dropped wicketkeeper Josh Inglis for the second T20I, and instead went with another all-round of Sean Abbott in the playing XI.

"Especially leading into a World Cup, we've to put some thought into it over some time. Josh Inglis came out at the last minute, and Sean Abbott took his spot. That was just to give us an extra bowling option, not knowing how the wicket would play.

"So there's just a little bit of execution with bat and ball I think at times that probably just swung the momentum of the game. And obviously, the way the Rohit played was pretty special. And also Axar the way that he bowled, he was outstanding," Finch explained.

The T20 World Cup is due to begin on Oct. 16 Down Under and Finch's Australia are the defending champions. The Men in Yellow claimed their maiden T20 World Cup last year by beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai.