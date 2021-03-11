India vs England: Eoin Morgan is expecting turning pitches with his 'strongest squad available for T20I series

England captain Eoin Morgan has said his side is expecting turning pitches in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against India, which will kickstart on Friday in Ahmedabad.

The series will see the top two T20I sides in the world lock horns in five matches. World No. 1 England want to gain experience and understand the conditions better ahead of the T20 World Cup that is set to be held in India later this year, according to Morgan.

Ahead of the first T20I, Morgan recollected some low-scoring matches in the T20 World Cup 2016 in India before adding that his side will be looking to get better in such encounters.

"We've been in great form in T20 cricket. We've had some confidence along the way and picked up some serious wins over the last two years, which is great. But also we need to develop our game and go into a World Cup with as few weaknesses as possible. I think having the strongest squad available to us, which doesn't really happen that often, allows us to play around with any plans we might foresee using in the World Cup as well.

I wouldn't say we're hoping for similar pitches to the Test series. I'd say [we're hoping for] turning pitches. Going back to the 2016 [T20] World Cup, we didn't necessarily play on big turners. There were some really, really low-scoring games - New Zealand turned over India and India and Afghanistan turned over West Indies on really dry surfaces - so depending on fixtures for the World Cup we want to go through that ourselves," Morgan said in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Morgan also stated that his bowlers are still learning to bowl on flat tracks and this learning experience under "extreme conditions" was on England's agenda for the series.

"We know when we play on a really flat surface, our batting department is equipped, our bowling department is still learning and it's more challenging the better the wicket we play on. But in low-scoring T20 games we do need to get better, so we're looking forward to the challenge. Day four or fay five [Test] pitches aren't going to be ideal playing a T20 game on, but a turning pitch like we witnessed in 2016 - where 120 plays 90; very low-scoring games in this day and age - it's an area we need more experience in because we've not played in a lot of games like that.

Would we welcome the learning experience that extreme conditions could bring? Yes. It's not the sole purpose for being here, but we are going to use it that way. I think this tour is going to be a challenge for everybody - batting, bowling and fielding - but one that we're really looking forward to," added Morgan.

India are coming off an excellent win in the Test series against England. The visitors would like to bounce back and turn tables around in the shortest format. All the T20Is will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.