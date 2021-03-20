India vs England: Virat Kohli surpasses Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch in T20I records

India captain Virat Kohli broke a couple of records during his unbeaten knock of 80 off 52 balls during the decider Twenty20 International (T20I) against England on Saturday.





Kohli surpassed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the list of most 50-plus scores as captain. Kohli's 80 not out in the fifth T20I was his 12th half-century as India's captain, one more than Williamson. Next on the list is Australian skipper Aaron Finch with 10 50-plus scores ahead of England's Eoin Morgan (9) and South Africa's Faf du Plessis (8).



The Indian skipper Kohli also pipped Finch in the list of most runs scored by a T20I captain. With his 80 not out on Saturday, Kohli took his tally of T20I runs as India captain to 1,502 runs in 43 innings. In the second spot, Finch has scored 1,462 runs in 44 innings as Australia's captain. The duo is followed by Blackcaps' Williamson (1,383 runs in 49 innings) and English captain Morgan (1,321 runs in 54 innings).



Overall, Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game on the international level with 3,158 runs in 90 games at an average of 52.65. He is also the only male cricketer to have scored 3,000 or more runs in the T20Is. His compatriot and Saturday's opening partner Rohit Sharma is in second place with 2,864 runs in 111 matches at an average of 32.54. Although Kohli is yet to score a T20I century, while Rohit has four of those to his name.



Kohli and Rohit put up 94 runs for the first wicket after India were asked to bat in the decider T20I on Saturday. Mumbai batsman Rohit hammered five sixes and four fours in his 34-ball 64, his 22nd half-century in the T20Is. No. 3 batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who was playing his second game for India, chipped in with a 17-ball 32. Hardik Pandya, who remained unbeaten along with Kohli, scored 39 off 17 balls. The two shared an unbeaten 81-run stand for the third wicket and helped India reach 224 for 2 in 20 overs.



Earlier, India had dropped out-of-form KL Rahul and Kohli promoted himself up the order and opened the innings with Rohit.



"Looks like an even better pitch than the last game. As a side, you understand the areas we need to improve and if we can get confident defending totals, this is something we are looking to execute well. We have made one change today. Wanted to bring in good balance with bat and ball. I will be moving up the order and SuryaKumar is that X factor player in our team and we want to give him as many games as possible. KL Rahul misses out and Natarajan comes in for him," Kohli said at the toss on Saturday.