India vs South Africa: Kohli’s Back-to-Back Centuries Power India to 358/5 in Second ODI

Virat Kohli once again proved his class with a sensational back-to-back century, steering India to a commanding 358 for 5 against South Africa in the second ODI. Kohli struck a brilliant 102 off 93 balls, anchoring the innings with authority and elegance.

India, led by KL Rahul, also saw their skipper play a crucial knock of 66 runs, accelerating in the final overs and ensuring India crossed the 350-run mark.

The beginning, however, was not ideal for India as Rohit Sharma was dismissed early for 14, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar failed to contribute, departing cheaply and leaving India under brief pressure.

The spotlight then shifted to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played the innings of his life by registering his maiden ODI century with a breathtaking 105 off 83 deliveries. His aggressive approach and composure rebuilt the innings and put South Africa on the back foot.

Kohli and Gaikwad stitched together a vital partnership that laid a strong platform for a massive total, with Rahul providing the finishing touches.

For South Africa, Marco Jansen was the standout performer with the ball, picking up two wickets, while Lungi Ngidi claimed one wicket in an otherwise difficult outing for the bowling unit.

With 359 runs required to win, South Africa now face an uphill task in the second innings and will need a special performance to overcome India’s formidable total.

Under KL Rahul’s leadership, India will be confident of defending their score and continuing their momentum in the series.