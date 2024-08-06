India vs Srilanka 3rd ODI: India gears up to make come back in the series

Team India is gearing up for a pivotal encounter against Sri Lanka in the third ODI of their series, following a disappointing start that saw them tie the first match and lose the second by 32 runs. The match, set for Wednesday, presents a crucial opportunity for Rohit Sharma's side to level the series at 1-1.

Historically, it has been nearly 27 years since Sri Lanka last clinched an ODI series victory over India, a statistic that adds extra pressure on the Indian team to rebound after their recent performances.



In response to their underwhelming showing in the first two ODIs, the Indian team management is expected to make two significant changes to the squad. Reports suggest that KL Rahul and Shivam Dubey, who have both struggled to meet expectations on the field, will be dropped ahead of the crucial clash.



In their places, the team is likely to see the inclusion of Rishabh Pant and Rian Parag. Rahul's performance behind the stumps has come under scrutiny, particularly following a series of dropped catches in the second ODI, prompting criticism from fans and analysts alike. It is reported that senior players Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma are in favour of bringing in Pant, aiming to bolster the team's performance and morale.



As the players finalize their preparations, all eyes will be on the third ODI in Colombo, a match that could define the course of the series for Team India.